ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Omnicell by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Omnicell by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 656.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 92,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $140.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 161.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.67.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

