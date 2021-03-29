ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,819 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 9,729 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,720,340 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $472,815,000 after acquiring an additional 90,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $55,884,000 after acquiring an additional 230,736 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,601 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after buying an additional 164,043 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,906 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after buying an additional 219,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPX. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

NYSE LPX opened at $56.05 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

