ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.39 Million Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 144.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,233 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after buying an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,201,000 after buying an additional 2,669,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,784,000 after buying an additional 671,549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,333,000 after buying an additional 330,216 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after buying an additional 263,180 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOD opened at $18.87 on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOD. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

