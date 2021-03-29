ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 335,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Titan International by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Titan International by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $564.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $326.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.86 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

