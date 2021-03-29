EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 196.2% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in EXFO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter worth $613,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EXFO by 686.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 487,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EXFO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EXFO alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.89.

Shares of EXFO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.25. 263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,760. The firm has a market cap of $243.64 million, a PE ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million. Research analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.