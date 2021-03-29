EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Upgraded to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $27.75 on Thursday. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.78 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 335,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,245.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,183 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

