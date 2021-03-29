Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Down to $11.31

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.31, but opened at $10.95. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $564.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,904 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 196,126 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

