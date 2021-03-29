Ethereum Gold Market Cap Reaches $219,139.88 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $219,139.88 and $23.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00023271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00047993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.12 or 0.00614777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00065940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00023697 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

