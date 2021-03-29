ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stake Lessened by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HACK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 911 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,152. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.