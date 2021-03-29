ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 96 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,824.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $736,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 over the last 90 days. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $624.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,200.00 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.55 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $813.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.79.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

