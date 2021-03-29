ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 8,582 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $493.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. Research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYRS. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

