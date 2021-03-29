ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Public Storage by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after acquiring an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,979,990,000 after acquiring an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,910,000 after acquiring an additional 135,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 121,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

Public Storage stock opened at $244.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.15 and its 200-day moving average is $228.94. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $172.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

