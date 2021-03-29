ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Prologis by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD opened at $106.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average is $101.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

