ETF Managers Group LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 78,264 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 79,837 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 189,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

SIRI stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

