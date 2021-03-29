ETF Managers Group LLC Cuts Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $792.13 million, a P/E ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 0.04. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

