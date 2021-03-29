ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 2,284 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TEGNA by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGNA. Huber Research downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.