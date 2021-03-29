Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, an increase of 347.4% from the February 28th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ ESTA traded down $1.56 on Monday, reaching $56.49. 6,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.15. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In related news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $492,624.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,657.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $800,069.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,848 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,871.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,017 shares of company stock worth $1,307,441. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

