Essentia Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded 116.9% higher against the US dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $25.97 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00022869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.01 or 0.00622034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00066983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.