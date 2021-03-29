Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Up 380.0% in March

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,196. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.21. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

