Era Swap Price Up 63% Over Last 7 Days (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Era Swap has traded 63% higher against the US dollar. Era Swap has a market cap of $185,637.62 and approximately $402,056.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Era Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00022865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00048870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.44 or 0.00621491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024694 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

