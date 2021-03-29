Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Philip Morris International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Philip Morris International in a research report issued on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PM. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65. The company has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

