Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shaw Communications, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion.

