Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Royal Nickel Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Royal Nickel Corp. (TSE:KRR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Nickel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.90 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Nickel’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Shares of Royal Nickel stock opened at C$3.37 on Monday. Royal Nickel has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$4.49.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.