Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Update

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 436.2% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,730,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EPAZ stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05. Epazz has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

Epazz Company Profile

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

