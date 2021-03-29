Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ENZN opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
