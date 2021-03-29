Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ENZN opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.