Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Update

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the February 28th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 52,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.16.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the exploration and production of rare earth elements primarily in South America. It focuses on exploration for tantalum and niobium minerals. The company holds rights to a 778 acre property located in Santa Cruz, Venezuela.

