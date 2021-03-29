Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Update

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the February 28th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 52,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.16.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
