Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 341.2% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ESVIF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,542. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.25.

ESVIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.15.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

