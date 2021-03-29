Enjin Coin Price Tops $2.52 on Major Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.52 or 0.00004541 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.10 billion and approximately $534.36 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00047924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.75 or 0.00622558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

