Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $464.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.36. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $394.47 and a 12 month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.13. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total value of $1,313,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

