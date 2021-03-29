Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $1.36 Million Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $3,434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $251,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,634 shares of company stock valued at $96,564,867 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $71.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.76. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

