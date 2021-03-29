Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.23 Million Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,325 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTMI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after buying an additional 830,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after buying an additional 633,351 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,100,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

