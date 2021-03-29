Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 100.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,405.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 483.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CACC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $367.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $210.67 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $447.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

