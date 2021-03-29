Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 36,894 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.19% of Modine Manufacturing worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 275,943 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,029,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after purchasing an additional 54,602 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,778,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,892,000 after acquiring an additional 546,091 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 117,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOD opened at $14.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.20 million, a P/E ratio of -135.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

