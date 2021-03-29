Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 192.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after buying an additional 485,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after buying an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after buying an additional 830,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,341,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,619,000 after purchasing an additional 427,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.26.

VIAC opened at $48.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.