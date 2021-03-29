Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Announces $0.01 Apr 21 Dividend

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a apr 21 dividend on Friday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

ERF stock opened at C$6.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$1.62 and a 1-year high of C$7.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.40.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

