Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Sells $12,000.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Benjamin Eshleman III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $12,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Eshleman III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Benjamin Eshleman III sold 1,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $4,470.00.

UUUU opened at $6.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $819.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,957 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 543.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UUUU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

