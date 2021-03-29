Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital makes up about 2.1% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after acquiring an additional 187,866 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 186,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 380,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,023,000 after buying an additional 137,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

PNW stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.00. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $67.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

