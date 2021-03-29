Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 5.3% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.84.

INTC stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.10. 322,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,705,563. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

