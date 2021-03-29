Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$13.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$7.91 and a one year high of C$14.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.86.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

