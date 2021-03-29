EDC Blockchain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $327,692.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $327,692.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,425.27 or 0.99961711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00034470 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00092865 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001420 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001732 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

