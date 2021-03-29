ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives $8.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several brokerages have commented on ECNCF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ECN Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

OTCMKTS ECNCF traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.