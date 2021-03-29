DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stake Reduced by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,947 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 987.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,717,042 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $33,888,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,544 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,124,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 33.0% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

