DubaiCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,121.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $937,381.00 and approximately $8,121.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020984 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014612 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008720 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

