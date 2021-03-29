DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 1,083.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after buying an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $173,269,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,198,000 after buying an additional 484,468 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,828,000 after buying an additional 656,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DraftKings by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 901,371 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $63.60 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

