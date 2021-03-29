Dollarama (DOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Dollarama to post earnings of C$0.58 per share for the quarter.

Shares of DOL opened at C$52.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$16.24 billion and a PE ratio of 28.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$49.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.81. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$37.20 and a 52-week high of C$55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.00.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

