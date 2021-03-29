Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $225.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.28.

Shares of DG stock opened at $203.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $137.52 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

