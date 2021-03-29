DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 49.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 235.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 75.0% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $201.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.09.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.79.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.