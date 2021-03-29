Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 392.5% in March

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 392.5% from the February 28th total of 333,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Document Security Systems stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.19% of Document Security Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN DSS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,731. Document Security Systems has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69.

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.