DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the February 28th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 720,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE DNP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $11.83.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 172,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 37,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 15,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 23,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.