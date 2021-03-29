DistX (DISTX) Hits Market Cap of $101,883.15

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. DistX has a market capitalization of $101,883.15 and $73,788.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DistX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DistX has traded 50.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00059218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00219847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $543.73 or 0.00945598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00051114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00078272 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00029791 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 tokens. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

Buying and Selling DistX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

